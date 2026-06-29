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  • Fairs & Festivals
  • Live Music: Blues

Downtown Tacoma Blues Festival - August 14 - 16

  • Fairs & Festivals
  • Live Music: Blues

Downtown Tacoma Blues Festival - August 14 - 16

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15th, TOMMY CASTRO & THE PAINKILLERS will be performing at the Downtown Tacoma Blues Festival Mark your calendars and don’t miss experiencing this fantastic band throw down on Broadway in Downtown Tacoma!

3 days - 4 stages - 12 bands

Festival is FREE to the public & VIP packages are available.

Downtown Tacoma
See website for schedule and ticketing information.
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM, every day through Aug 16, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

LTD Presents
206 387 2685
LTDPresentsLIVE@gmail.com
www.LTDPresentsLIVE.com
Downtown Tacoma