- Fairs & Festivals,
- Live Music: Blues
Downtown Tacoma Blues Festival - August 14 - 16
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Live Music: Blues
Downtown Tacoma Blues Festival - August 14 - 16
SATURDAY, AUGUST 15th, TOMMY CASTRO & THE PAINKILLERS will be performing at the Downtown Tacoma Blues Festival Mark your calendars and don’t miss experiencing this fantastic band throw down on Broadway in Downtown Tacoma!
3 days - 4 stages - 12 bands
Festival is FREE to the public & VIP packages are available.
Downtown Tacoma
See website for schedule and ticketing information.
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM, every day through Aug 16, 2026.
Event Supported By
LTD Presents
206 387 2685
LTDPresentsLIVE@gmail.com
Downtown Tacoma