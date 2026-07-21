- Book Readings
Dizzier Than Gillespie--Seattle writer Sibyl James reads from her new novel
- Book Readings
Dizzier Than Gillespie--Seattle writer Sibyl James reads from her new novel
Seattle author Sibyl James will read from and answer questions about her new novel, Dizzier Than Gillespie, set in Tunisia, which features women's rights, US wars in the Middle East, and hope for Palestine, along with a 13th century folk saint with a taste for gin and tonic.
Elliott Bay Book Company
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
Sibyl James
sibyljames@hotmail.com
Elliott Bay Book Company
1521 10th Ave.Seattle, Washington 98122
9739194377
tarynlschofield@gmail.com