- Book Readings
Dizzier Than Gillespie--Seattle writer Sibyl James reads from her new novel
- Book Readings
Dizzier Than Gillespie--Seattle writer Sibyl James reads from her new novel
Dizzier Than Gillespie is set in Tunisia in 1990 but deal with issues highly relevant right now, including women's rights, US wars in the Middle East, and hope for Palestine, along with wit and wisdom from a 13th century folk saint with a taste for gin and tonic. Sibyl James' previous books include The Adventures of Stout Mama and In China with Harpo and Karl.
village books, Fairhaven
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Artist Group Info
Sibyl James
sibyljames@hotmail.com
village books, Fairhaven
1200 11th StBellingham, Washington 98225
3606712626
biblioinfo@villagebooks.com