- Book Readings,
- Art & Museum Exhibits
Dizzier Than Gillespie--Seattle author Sibyl James reads from her new novel
- Book Readings,
- Art & Museum Exhibits
Dizzier Than Gillespie--Seattle author Sibyl James reads from her new novel
Seattle author Sibyl James will read and answer questions about her new novel, Dizzier Than Gillespie which deals with women's rights, US wars in the Middle East, and help for Palestine, with Arab magical realism in the person of a gin loving folk saint.
Previously James has published 14 books of poetry, fiction, and nonfiction. This new novel draws upon her experience as a Fulbright professor in Tunisia.
The latest gallery show will also be open for event attendees.
Columbia City Gallery
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Columbia City Gallery
206-760-9843
manager@columbiscitygallery.com
Artist Group Info
Sibyl James
sibyljames@hotmail.com
Columbia City Gallery
4864 Rainier Ave. S.Seattle, Washington 98118
206-760-9843
manager@columbiacitygallery.com