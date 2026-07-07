Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Song information is currently unavailable for our players. Find what you are listening to by clicking here.
  • Book Readings
  • Art & Museum Exhibits

Dizzier Than Gillespie--Seattle author Sibyl James reads from her new novel

  • Book Readings
  • Art & Museum Exhibits

Dizzier Than Gillespie--Seattle author Sibyl James reads from her new novel

Seattle author Sibyl James will read and answer questions about her new novel, Dizzier Than Gillespie which deals with women's rights, US wars in the Middle East, and help for Palestine, with Arab magical realism in the person of a gin loving folk saint.
Previously James has published 14 books of poetry, fiction, and nonfiction. This new novel draws upon her experience as a Fulbright professor in Tunisia.
The latest gallery show will also be open for event attendees.

Columbia City Gallery
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Columbia City Gallery
206-760-9843
manager@columbiscitygallery.com
columbiacitygallery.com

Artist Group Info

Sibyl James
sibyljames@hotmail.com
Columbia City Gallery
4864 Rainier Ave. S.
Seattle, Washington 98118
206-760-9843
manager@columbiacitygallery.com
columbiacitygallery.com