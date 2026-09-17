Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio with special guest Karl Denson - October 15-18

Supported by KNKX. The combination of the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (DLO3) and powerhouse saxophonist Karl Denson (leader of Karl Denson's Tiny Universe) is a dream pairing of pure, unadulterated soul-jazz, funk, and vintage groove.

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, or as it is sometimes referred to, DLO3. Specialize in the lost art of "feel good music." The ingredients of this intoxicating cocktail include a big helping of the 1960s organ jazz stylings of Jimmy Smith and Baby Face Willette; a pinch of the snappy soul strut of Booker T. & The M.G.'s and The Meters; and sprinkles Motown, Stax Records, blues, and cosmic Jimi Hendrix-style guitar. It's a soul-jazz concoction that goes straight to your heart and head makes your body break out in a sweat. Live, the band's fiery and intuitive chemistry is unstoppable, brimming with improvisation, instant composition, imaginative takes on classic tunes, and a booty-shaking back catalog of soulful gems.

Joining Delvon Lamarr as a special guest is Karl Denson (leader of Karl Denson's Tiny Universe). Who just celebrated their 25th anniversary as a band.

KDTU has electrified audiences around the world from the fields of Naeba in Japan at the infamous Fuji Rock Festival to the hallowed stage of Madison Square Garden where they previously joined the Dave Matthews Band and The Godfather of Soul, James Brown. From performing as Sexual Chocolate (Karl was in the original band in the movie Coming To America and its sequel) at the Outside Lands Music festival in San Francisco, to being the first late night act at the inaugural Bonnaroo festival, KDTU have been a dominating force in music for the past 25 years.