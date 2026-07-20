Dave Endlessly & Peter Donovan at Royal Room

Dave Endlessly is a songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist based in Austin, Texas whose recent album ‘Good Morning Aureliano’ employs the musicality of Brazilian bossa nova to color lyrical narratives that dive through pop culture and magical realism on their way to land somewhere strangely familiar.

Peter Donovan is a singer-songwriter whose work lives at the crossroads of sharp storytelling and hook-forward pop craft. He’s released two full-length albums, “This Better Be Good” and “Community Theatre,” building a reputation for songs that lean into big-feeling choruses, vivid detail, and that particular kind of honesty that still knows how to smirk.