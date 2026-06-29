Creative Writing: Up Close and Personal - $150

Explore personal writing in this generative-focused series. Participants will look at and write short pieces of memoir, essay, and personal narrative pieces in this series designed for writers of all experience levels. Through guided prompts, creative exercises, and inspiration from SilverKite's garden, participants will leave each session with their own personal writing on the page. This series emphasizes creativity and self-expression. Sharing writing with the group is optional.

Facilitated by SilverKite® Teaching Artist Mollia Jensen

Series Dates:

October 15 @ 10:30am - 12:00pm

October 22 @ 10:30am - 12:00pm

October 29 @ 10:30am - 12:00pm

November 5 @ 10:30am - 12:00pm

November 12 @ 10:30am - 12:00pm

November 19 @ 10:30am - 12:00pm

Registration required by October 8. Full refunds are available if cancelled 8 or more days before the workshop start date. If cancelled 7 days or fewer before the workshop you will be reimbursed 90% with a 10% administrative fee. Cancellations after the series begins will not be refunded.