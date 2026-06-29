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  • Dance: Other

Compagnie Hervé Koubi: Sol Invictus

  • Dance: Other

Compagnie Hervé Koubi: Sol Invictus

Visionary French-Algerian choreographer Hervé Koubi brings his company’s magnetic, sky-defying artistry to our stage in Sol Invictus — a work that fuses capoeira, hip-hop, and contemporary movement into a luminous testament to human connection. Performed to a transcendent score, it’s a fearless reminder that even in a fractured world, communion endures. Electrifying. Poetic. Unmissable.

Washington Center for the Performing Arts
$43-$92
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 9 Feb 2027
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Event Supported By

Washington Center for the Performing Arts
3607538586
boxoffice@washingtoncenter.org
https://www.washingtoncenter.org/

Artist Group Info

Herve Koubi
Washington Center for the Performing Arts
512 Washington Street S.E.
Olympia, Washington 98501
info@washingtoncenter.org
https://www.washingtoncenter.org/