Compagnie Hervé Koubi: Sol Invictus

Visionary French-Algerian choreographer Hervé Koubi brings his company’s magnetic, sky-defying artistry to our stage in Sol Invictus — a work that fuses capoeira, hip-hop, and contemporary movement into a luminous testament to human connection. Performed to a transcendent score, it’s a fearless reminder that even in a fractured world, communion endures. Electrifying. Poetic. Unmissable.