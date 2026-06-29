Community Arts Lab: Photo Tracing Studio - $20

Bring a printed copy of a favorite photograph (not the original) and use tracing methods and oil pastels to create a colorful portrait of a loved one, pet, or special memory. This beginner-friendly project transforms everyday photos into unique keepsakes or thoughtful handmade gifts.

Facilitated by SilverKite® Teaching Artist Franky Hawk

Registration required by November 16. Full refunds will be issued if cancelled before the start date.