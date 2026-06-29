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  • Classes/Workshops

Community Arts Lab: Photo Tracing Studio - $20

  • Classes/Workshops

Community Arts Lab: Photo Tracing Studio - $20

Bring a printed copy of a favorite photograph (not the original) and use tracing methods and oil pastels to create a colorful portrait of a loved one, pet, or special memory. This beginner-friendly project transforms everyday photos into unique keepsakes or thoughtful handmade gifts.

Facilitated by SilverKite® Teaching Artist Franky Hawk

Registration required by November 16. Full refunds will be issued if cancelled before the start date.

SilverKite Community Arts®
$20
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SilverKite Community Arts®, LLC
info@silverkite.us
https://www.silverkite.us/
SilverKite Community Arts®
231 Summit Ave E
Seattle, Washington 98102
360.218.4884
info@silverkite.us
https://www.silverkite.us/event-details/community-arts-lab-block-printing-on-tea-towels-20