- Classes/Workshops
Community Arts Lab: Photo Tracing Studio - $20
- Classes/Workshops
Community Arts Lab: Photo Tracing Studio - $20
Bring a printed copy of a favorite photograph (not the original) and use tracing methods and oil pastels to create a colorful portrait of a loved one, pet, or special memory. This beginner-friendly project transforms everyday photos into unique keepsakes or thoughtful handmade gifts.
Facilitated by SilverKite® Teaching Artist Franky Hawk
Registration required by November 16. Full refunds will be issued if cancelled before the start date.
SilverKite Community Arts®
$20
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
SilverKite Community Arts®, LLC
info@silverkite.us
SilverKite Community Arts®
231 Summit Ave ESeattle, Washington 98102
360.218.4884
info@silverkite.us