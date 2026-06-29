- Classes/Workshops
Community Arts Lab: Embroidery Lab - $20
- Classes/Workshops
Community Arts Lab: Embroidery Lab - $20
Bring a tote bag or fabric item to customize with beginner-friendly embroidery techniques. Learn foundational stitches while creating personalized lettering and edible-inspired designs, transforming everyday textiles into functional works of art.
Facilitated by SilverKite® Teaching Artist Sophia Flores
Registration required by October 19. Full refunds will be issued if cancelled before the start date.
SilverKite Community Arts®
$20
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
SilverKite Community Arts®, LLC
360.218.4884
info@silverkite.us
SilverKite Community Arts®
231 Summit Ave ESeattle, Washington 98102
360.218.4884
info@silverkite.us