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  • Classes/Workshops

Community Arts Lab: Embroidery Lab - $20

  • Classes/Workshops

Community Arts Lab: Embroidery Lab - $20

Bring a tote bag or fabric item to customize with beginner-friendly embroidery techniques. Learn foundational stitches while creating personalized lettering and edible-inspired designs, transforming everyday textiles into functional works of art.

Facilitated by SilverKite® Teaching Artist Sophia Flores

Registration required by October 19. Full refunds will be issued if cancelled before the start date.

SilverKite Community Arts®
$20
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SilverKite Community Arts®, LLC
360.218.4884
info@silverkite.us
https://www.silverkite.us/
SilverKite Community Arts®
231 Summit Ave E
Seattle, Washington 98102
360.218.4884
info@silverkite.us
https://www.silverkite.us/event-details/community-arts-lab-block-printing-on-tea-towels-20