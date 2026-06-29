- Classes/Workshops
Community Arts Lab: Block Printing on Tea Towels - $20
- Classes/Workshops
Community Arts Lab: Block Printing on Tea Towels - $20
Create handmade stamps to print onto tea towels or napkins incorporating dried flowers and other pieces from the SilverKite garden. Use foam and/or linoleum blocks, carving tools, ink, and paint for DIY stamps and block prints. Make up to 4 tea towels per participant.
Facilitated by SilverKite® Teaching Artist Mckenzie Wilson
Registration required by September 14. Full refunds will be issued if cancelled before the start date.
SilverKite Community Arts®
$20
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
SilverKite Community Arts®, LLC
360.218.4884
info@silverkite.us
SilverKite Community Arts®
231 Summit Ave ESeattle, Washington 98102
360.218.4884
info@silverkite.us