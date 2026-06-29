Community Arts Lab: Block Printing on Tea Towels - $20

Create handmade stamps to print onto tea towels or napkins incorporating dried flowers and other pieces from the SilverKite garden. Use foam and/or linoleum blocks, carving tools, ink, and paint for DIY stamps and block prints. Make up to 4 tea towels per participant.

Facilitated by SilverKite® Teaching Artist Mckenzie Wilson

Registration required by September 14. Full refunds will be issued if cancelled before the start date.

