- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Jazz
Come On A-My House
- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Jazz
Come On A-My House
Sugartime Trio featured singers Sophia Emanuel, Caitlin Frances, & Meg McLynn will be joined by their band The Mighty Few featuring Phil Demaree on Bass, Chris Monroe on Drums, and Leeran Raphaely on Keys. It will be a night of new tunes and favorites with a post-thanksgiving welcome-all theme.
Established in 2016, Sugartime Trio is a highly dynamic Seattle-based female jazz/pop ensemble known for their tight 3-part harmony, hot swing and plush ballads. With a repertoire spanning from the 1930s to contemporary hits, the singers showcase a remarkably unique vocal blend complemented by their charismatic and polished delivery.
North City Bistro and Wine Shop
20.00 - 25.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
Sugartime Trio
sugartimetrio3@gmail.com
North City Bistro and Wine Shop
1520 NE 177th StreetShoreline, Washington 98155
206-365-4447
NorthCityBistro@yahoo.com