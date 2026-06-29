Come On A-My House

Sugartime Trio featured singers Sophia Emanuel, Caitlin Frances, & Meg McLynn will be joined by their band The Mighty Few featuring Phil Demaree on Bass, Chris Monroe on Drums, and Leeran Raphaely on Keys. It will be a night of new tunes and favorites with a post-thanksgiving welcome-all theme.

Established in 2016, Sugartime Trio is a highly dynamic Seattle-based female jazz/pop ensemble known for their tight 3-part harmony, hot swing and plush ballads. With a repertoire spanning from the 1930s to contemporary hits, the singers showcase a remarkably unique vocal blend complemented by their charismatic and polished delivery.