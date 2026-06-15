Clif & Nelda's Little Big Band

This outstanding duo brings together the bright, smooth piano and warm vocals of Nelda Swiggett and the rhythmic, soulful trombone and percussion of Clif Swiggett. A married couple, and highly accomplished musicians, they’ve spent over 30 years refining their musical craft together. Clif and Nelda tap into the freedom of the duo format, uplifting audiences with their unique renditions of the American songbook and beyond. Their expansive repertoire includes classic jazz and swing standards, lively Brazilian and Afro-Cuban grooves, and funky hits by Stevie Wonder, Norah Jones and more — all freely interpreted in the moment by this nimble and fine-tuned partnership.

They will be joined by Paul Gabrielson, bassist extraordinaire!

Details:

This concert is a ticketed event and will begin promptly at 5pm and last until 6:30-7pm, with a brief intermission. Please plan to arrive about 15-20 minutes early for check in and seating.

No children under 6 years old are allowed. Ages 6-12 are free. **If you plan to bring children you MUST notify us beforehand so we can plan accordingly - otherwise we may not have enough seats, ticket holders have the right to seats first.