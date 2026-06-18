Clave Gringa at Concerts in the Park Edmonds

Come to Edmonds for a sweet Sunday afternoon. Clave Gringa will play from 3-5 in Edmonds City Park off 3rd Ave. We'll be rocking the Cuban jazz vibes with the full sextet, so don't be shy - get up and dance. Ann Reynolds (piano and vocals), Willie Garza (congas), Edsson Otero (drums), Andy Zadrozny (bass), Mike Mines (trumpet), Nathaniel Schleimer (tenor sax and flute). FREE! Bring your lawn chair.