- Live Music: Latin,
- Live Music: Jazz
Clave Gringa at Concerts in the Park Edmonds
- Live Music: Latin,
- Live Music: Jazz
Clave Gringa at Concerts in the Park Edmonds
Come to Edmonds for a sweet Sunday afternoon. Clave Gringa will play from 3-5 in Edmonds City Park off 3rd Ave. We'll be rocking the Cuban jazz vibes with the full sextet, so don't be shy - get up and dance. Ann Reynolds (piano and vocals), Willie Garza (congas), Edsson Otero (drums), Andy Zadrozny (bass), Mike Mines (trumpet), Nathaniel Schleimer (tenor sax and flute). FREE! Bring your lawn chair.
Edmonds City Park
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Edmonds Chamber of Commerce
(425) 670-1496
Artist Group Info
ANN E REYNOLDS
annpianista@gmail.com
Edmonds City Park
600 3rd Ave SEdmonds, Washington