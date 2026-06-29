“Chor Anno: Of Sun and Rain”

Saturday, September 12 @ 3PM

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church

1515 Harrison Ave. NW

Suggested Donation $20 (or pay what you can; or free)

About the Group:

Directed by Dr. Nicole Lamartine (Director of Choral Activities at CWU in Ellensburg), Chor Anno is a choir consisting almost exclusively of choir directors from throughout the Pacific Northwest. They are also the co-winner of the 2024 American Prize in Choral Performance (within the community division). You don’t want to miss this rare chance to hear them live in concert!

www.choranno.org

