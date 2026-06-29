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  • Live Music: Classical
  • Community Events

Chor Anno: Of Sun and Rain

  • Live Music: Classical
  • Community Events

Chor Anno: Of Sun and Rain

“Chor Anno: Of Sun and Rain”
Saturday, September 12 @ 3PM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
1515 Harrison Ave. NW

Suggested Donation $20 (or pay what you can; or free)

About the Group:
Directed by Dr. Nicole Lamartine (Director of Choral Activities at CWU in Ellensburg), Chor Anno is a choir consisting almost exclusively of choir directors from throughout the Pacific Northwest. They are also the co-winner of the 2024 American Prize in Choral Performance (within the community division). You don’t want to miss this rare chance to hear them live in concert!

www.choranno.org

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Chor Anno
http://www.choranno.org
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
1515 Harrison Ave. NW
Olympia, Washington 98502
3603573386
dan@gloriadeiolympia.org
http://www.gloriadeiolympia.org