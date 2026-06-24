Centrum Foundation Presents: Traditional Blues Workshop & Festival 2026

ABOUT TRADITIONAL BLUES Monday, July 27 - Sunday, August 2, 2026

Artistic Director: Jontavious Willis

In the depths of summer, Centrum goes deep into traditional blues. Now in its 33rd year, the Traditional Blues Workshop continues to offer a side of the blues that popular culture does not always recognize—its roots.

Immerse yourself in a creative community of artists from across the globe who share a passion for early blues traditions and moving the genre forward. Blues Week celebrates the music and traditions of African American folk blues—its roots, forerunners, and the stories they carried—while also welcoming fresh approaches that bring new life to the sounds of the past.

Join us for a memorable week of learning, connection, and extraordinary talent.

This year, participants can choose from three learning tracks: the Full Traditional Blues Workshop (open to musicians and singers of all instruments, with access to all learning options), Gospel Choir (a vocal-focused track, Tuesday–Friday), or our new Dance Track, designed for those who want to focus on traditional blues dancing. All three tracks include admission to all ticketed public performances.