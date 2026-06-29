- Animal/Nature Events
Cedar River Salmon Journey
- Animal/Nature Events
Cedar River Salmon Journey
Follow the journey of a lifetime as thousands of Pacific salmon return to local watersheds to produce the next generation of fish. During this free community event, knowledgeable Seattle Aquarium naturalists will be stationed at four locations along the Cedar River in Renton and Maple Valley on select weekend days in October. See our website for dates and times: SeattleAquarium.org/CRSJ
Seattle Aquarium
Every week through Oct 24, 2026.
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Event Supported By
Seattle Aquarium
(206) 386-4300
contactus@seattleaquarium.org
Artist Group Info
contactus@seattleaquarium.org
Seattle Aquarium
1483 Alaskan Way Pier 59Seattle, Washington 98101
(206) 386-4300
contactus@seattleaquarium.org