Free Registration to the Puyallup, 2026 Bubble Run Is Still Available!

Get ready, Puyallup – it’s time to run, walk, dance, and make a splash! The Bubble Run is heading back to town for another unforgettable day of foam-filled fun. This one-of-a-kind 5K combines fitness and festivity, sending participants through colorful bubble bogs and clouds of foam that guarantee smiles from start to finish. It’s non-competitive and untimed making it perfect for all ages to participate!

Join us at Washington State Fairgrounds on August 1, 2026, for this family-friendly event where runners, walkers, and strollers are all welcome. Dress comfortably, bring your crew, and get ready to cross the finish line in every color of the rainbow—covered in bubbles and memories you’ll never forget!

🎈 Perfect for families, friends, and fun-loving runners

👟 All ages and fitness levels welcome

🫧 Expect laughter, music, and mountains of foam

🎟️ Registration is open now – spots fill up fast!

Get your tickets now at https://bubblerun.com/locations/bubble-run/seattle