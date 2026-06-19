Bremerton Zine Fest 2026 - August 7-8

Bremerton Zine Fest (BZF) is the West Sound's first zine and small press festival. Our mission is to support the local community by fostering a sense of togetherness, amplifying diverse voices, and encouraging open dialogue on varied perspectives. By creating a space where artists, writers, and collectors from all walks of life can share their work, the fest brings people together, building community ties. It invites us all to connect over shared experiences and explore new ideas in a non-judgmental environment.

Friday there will be a Community Craft night running at Kitsap Regional Library during the fest from 5-8 pm. They will be with Wazygoose Kitsap making some art and zines!

Saturday the RAD folx at PEX and KRL during the Fest will host a zine swap and craft from noon-4pm. Bremerton Typewriter Co will be open and hosting free typewriter zine crafts!

