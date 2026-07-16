The Board of Directors invites you to a fun and festive afternoon in support of Pacific Bonsai Museum, in an unparalleled location. This may be our final year holding Branch Out in the original Weyerhaeuser Corporate HQ, so if you have ever wanted to spend time inside this historically significant building, please join us! Raise a glass with friends over delicious bites and libations, and take part in a stirring paddle raise, all in celebration of Pacific Bonsai Museum.

Branch Out features a stunning selection of Museum bonsai to view and enjoy, plus live jazz by the Michael Glenn Trio. Discover one-of-a-kind silent auction treasures, including ever-popular kusamono plantings, and watch watercolor artist Andy Pham create a live painting depicting one of our bonsai, then bid to take the original home during the live auction.

The afternoon comes alive with performances by Susie Philipsen (a local singer-songwriter whose vocals float over folk-rock-jazz guitar in a subtly vintage and timeless style), along with the Seattle Kokon Taiko Drummers, and the Seattle Chinese Children’s Dance Group, in a program hosted by dynamic auctioneer Matt Lorch.

This is more than an event. It’s a celebration of living art, culture, music, and nature, all benefiting Pacific Bonsai Museum. Seats are limited, so reserve your tickets today and be part of an unforgettable event.