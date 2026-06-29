- Benefits/Fundraisers,
- Book Readings,
- Community Events
Books by the Bay
- Benefits/Fundraisers,
- Book Readings,
- Community Events
Books by the Bay
A Seaside Celebration to Benefit the South Sound Reading Foundation. Our annual unique literacy-themed gala features award-winning author speaker, live music, delicious food and signature cocktails, 'A Chance to Cherish' silent auction, a gorgeous Panowicz raffle, the famous Punch Wall, Blind Date With a Book, and more!
The Olympia Country & Golf Club
100
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
South Sound Reading Foundation
(360) 412-4499
read2me@nthurston.k12.wa.us
The Olympia Country & Golf Club
3636 Country Club Rd NWOlympia, Washington 98502