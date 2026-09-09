- Benefits/Fundraisers
Book Sale - Friends of the Lacey Library - October 2 & 3
- Benefits/Fundraisers
Book Sale - Friends of the Lacey Library - October 2 & 3
Friends of the Lacey Timberland Library bimonthly used book sale.
Members-Only Sale - Friday, October 2 - 1:30pm - 5:00pm
Public Sale - Saturday, October 3 - 9:30am - 4:00pm
Huge selection of gently used books - fiction, nonfiction, all genres, children's books, hardbacks, paperbacks, music CDs, DVDs.
Featured this sale: Lots of JFK books, Native American Books and mystery gift-wrapped books.
The book sale is in the meeting room at the Lacey Timberland Library.
You can purchase a Friends membership at the door to attend the Friday Members-Only sale.
Cash, checks or credit cards. Please bring your own bags. All proceeds benefit the library
Lacey Timberland Library
09:30 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Lacey Library
Artist Group Info
grculp@live.com
Lacey Timberland Library
500 College Street SELacey, Washington 98503
jessicastrozewski@gmail.com