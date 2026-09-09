Book Sale - Friends of the Lacey Library - October 2 & 3

Friends of the Lacey Timberland Library bimonthly used book sale.

Members-Only Sale - Friday, October 2 - 1:30pm - 5:00pm

Public Sale - Saturday, October 3 - 9:30am - 4:00pm

Huge selection of gently used books - fiction, nonfiction, all genres, children's books, hardbacks, paperbacks, music CDs, DVDs.

Featured this sale: Lots of JFK books, Native American Books and mystery gift-wrapped books.

The book sale is in the meeting room at the Lacey Timberland Library.

You can purchase a Friends membership at the door to attend the Friday Members-Only sale.

Cash, checks or credit cards. Please bring your own bags. All proceeds benefit the library

