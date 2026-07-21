- Kids & Family,
- Holiday event,
- Community Events
Boo Bash!
- Kids & Family,
- Holiday event,
- Community Events
Boo Bash!
Celebrate fall with a bounty of family-friendly thrills and spooky treats at Boo Bash, Oct. 24–31. Enjoy Halloween-inspired delights without the fright! Activities vary depending on the day of the week. Explore our Glow Zone, wander the straw bale maze, watch exciting science demos, and more!
Boo Bash Proudly Sponsored by Olympia Subaru Kia
Hands On Children's Museum
$3 – $19.95
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NEOlympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818