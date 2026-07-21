Celebrate fall with a bounty of family-friendly thrills and spooky treats at Boo Bash, Oct. 24–31. Enjoy Halloween-inspired delights without the fright! Activities vary depending on the day of the week. Explore our Glow Zone, wander the straw bale maze, watch exciting science demos, and more!

Boo Bash Proudly Sponsored by Olympia Subaru Kia