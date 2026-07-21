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Boo Bash!

  • Kids & Family
  • Holiday event
  • Community Events

Boo Bash!

Celebrate fall with a bounty of family-friendly thrills and spooky treats at Boo Bash, Oct. 24–31. Enjoy Halloween-inspired delights without the fright! Activities vary depending on the day of the week. Explore our Glow Zone, wander the straw bale maze, watch exciting science demos, and more!

Boo Bash Proudly Sponsored by Olympia Subaru Kia

Hands On Children's Museum
$3 – $19.95
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
https://bit.ly/HOCMPage
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NE
Olympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818
https://www.hocm.org/