- Theater & Dance: Plays,
- Special Event
Bold Voices Staged Readings: Sweat by Lynn Nottage
- Theater & Dance: Plays,
- Special Event
Bold Voices Staged Readings: Sweat by Lynn Nottage
In the heart of America’s rust belt, factory jobs are more than a paycheck — they’re identity, pride, and community. But when layoffs hit and the promise of stability begins to vanish, the true cost of the American Dream is laid bare. Lynn Nottage’s Sweat brings us into a neighborhood bar where friendships begin to splinter, long-held tensions erupt, and a town already stretched thin is pushed to the brink. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize, this powerful, provocative drama lays bare the intersection of race, class, and resilience in a country struggling to hold itself together.
State Theater
25
Every week through Aug 09, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 03:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 03:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Event Supported By
Harlequin Productions
360.705.3250
State Theater
202 4th Avenue E.Olympia, Washington 98501
(360) 786-0151