Bold Voices Staged Readings: Sweat by Lynn Nottage

In the heart of America’s rust belt, factory jobs are more than a paycheck — they’re identity, pride, and community. But when layoffs hit and the promise of stability begins to vanish, the true cost of the American Dream is laid bare. Lynn Nottage’s Sweat brings us into a neighborhood bar where friendships begin to splinter, long-held tensions erupt, and a town already stretched thin is pushed to the brink. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize, this powerful, provocative drama lays bare the intersection of race, class, and resilience in a country struggling to hold itself together.