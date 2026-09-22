Blues Vespers Presents: Stacy Jones Band

Blues Vespers Presents : The Stacy Jones Band Sunday NOV 22 5pm at Kilworth Memorial Chappel. FREE ALL AGES welcome

The Award Winning band returns to Blues Vespers.

The Stacy Jones Band, a Northwest group, is composed of multi award winners Stacy Jones,(vocals,harmonica,guitar and keys) her father Tom Jones on bass, Rick J. Bowen on drums, and Eric Rice on guitar,the group hones in on classic Blues honesty with Rock power and Americana flair.

The band was awarded the 2026 "Best Blues Rock Band" award from the Washington Blues Society and will be representing Washington Blues Society at the 2027 international Blues Challenge in Memphis TN.

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