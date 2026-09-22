- Live Music: Blues,
- Live Music: All
Blues Vespers Presents: Stacy Jones Band
- Live Music: Blues,
- Live Music: All
Blues Vespers Presents: Stacy Jones Band
Blues Vespers Presents : The Stacy Jones Band Sunday NOV 22 5pm at Kilworth Memorial Chappel. FREE ALL AGES welcome
The Award Winning band returns to Blues Vespers.
The Stacy Jones Band, a Northwest group, is composed of multi award winners Stacy Jones,(vocals,harmonica,guitar and keys) her father Tom Jones on bass, Rick J. Bowen on drums, and Eric Rice on guitar,the group hones in on classic Blues honesty with Rock power and Americana flair.
The band was awarded the 2026 "Best Blues Rock Band" award from the Washington Blues Society and will be representing Washington Blues Society at the 2027 international Blues Challenge in Memphis TN.
https://www.facebook.com/BluesVespers
Kilworth Memorial Chapel
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
South Sound Blues Association
info@southsoundblues.org
Artist Group Info
stacy jones band
stacyjonesband@gmail.com
Kilworth Memorial Chapel
3410 N 18th St, Tacoma, WA 98416Tacoma, Washington 98416
253-223-6852
pataylor@pugetsound.edu