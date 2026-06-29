- Live Music: Jazz
Black Box Jazz: Eugenie Jones
- Live Music: Jazz
Black Box Jazz: Eugenie Jones
Warm. Soulful. Unforgettable. Eugenie Jones has built a remarkable career on the strength of a voice NEA Jazz Master Reggie Workman called “extraordinary” and a gift for songwriting that dazzles critics worldwide. Her latest album, EUGENIE (2025), is her most celebrated yet — a rich blend of original ballads, jazz standards, and vintage soul backed by expressive strings, spending 25 weeks on Jazz Week’s Top 50. Jones brings authenticity and heart to every performance, delivering music that is deeply genuine and utterly captivating. Don’t miss this intimate live performance — an evening of jazz at its finest.
Washington Center for the Performing Arts Black Box
Table: $53-$55, Chair: $39-$41
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 19 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Washington Center for the Performing Arts
3607538586
boxoffice@washingtoncenter.org
Artist Group Info
Eugenie Jones
Washington Center for the Performing Arts Black Box
512 Washington Street S.E.Olympia, Washington 98501
info@washingtoncenter.org