Black Box Jazz: Eugenie Jones

Warm. Soulful. Unforgettable. Eugenie Jones has built a remarkable career on the strength of a voice NEA Jazz Master Reggie Workman called “extraordinary” and a gift for songwriting that dazzles critics worldwide. Her latest album, EUGENIE (2025), is her most celebrated yet — a rich blend of original ballads, jazz standards, and vintage soul backed by expressive strings, spending 25 weeks on Jazz Week’s Top 50. Jones brings authenticity and heart to every performance, delivering music that is deeply genuine and utterly captivating. Don’t miss this intimate live performance — an evening of jazz at its finest.