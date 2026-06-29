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  • Live Music: Jazz

Black Box Jazz: Cyrus Nabipoor

  • Live Music: Jazz

Black Box Jazz: Cyrus Nabipoor

One of jazz’s most thrilling and unpredictable voices, trumpeter and composer Cyrus Nabipoor splits his time between New Orleans and Portland, OR — and carries the spirit of both cities in his music. Praised by JazzTimes for his “deadly trumpet chops” and by Offbeat Magazine as a bandleader “for whom no style or emotion is off limits,” Nabipoor has captivated audiences at festivals from the French Quarter to Chicago. His debut album In Lieu of Tears is a bold landmark in American jazz. In the intimate setting of the Black Box, Cyrus Nabipoor delivers exactly what jazz promises at its best: surprise, soul, and something you’ll never forget.

Washington Center Black Box
Table: $53-$55, Chair: $39-$41
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 26 Mar 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Washington Center for the Performing Arts
3607538586
boxoffice@washingtoncenter.org
https://www.washingtoncenter.org/

Artist Group Info

Cyrus Nabipoor
https://open.spotify.com/artist/0jmBXGiYaxSDOewYhEhgbQ?si=l3g7Ym9hTAelT1IF-uS-uA&amp;nd=1&amp;dlsi=0c0fcec8dc7e4b8d
Washington Center Black Box
512 Washington Street S.E.
Olympia, Washington 98501
info@washingtoncenter.org
https://www.washingtoncenter.org/