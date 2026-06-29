Black Box Jazz: Cyrus Nabipoor

One of jazz’s most thrilling and unpredictable voices, trumpeter and composer Cyrus Nabipoor splits his time between New Orleans and Portland, OR — and carries the spirit of both cities in his music. Praised by JazzTimes for his “deadly trumpet chops” and by Offbeat Magazine as a bandleader “for whom no style or emotion is off limits,” Nabipoor has captivated audiences at festivals from the French Quarter to Chicago. His debut album In Lieu of Tears is a bold landmark in American jazz. In the intimate setting of the Black Box, Cyrus Nabipoor delivers exactly what jazz promises at its best: surprise, soul, and something you’ll never forget.