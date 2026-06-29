- Live Music: Jazz
Black Box Jazz: Cyrus Nabipoor
- Live Music: Jazz
Black Box Jazz: Cyrus Nabipoor
One of jazz’s most thrilling and unpredictable voices, trumpeter and composer Cyrus Nabipoor splits his time between New Orleans and Portland, OR — and carries the spirit of both cities in his music. Praised by JazzTimes for his “deadly trumpet chops” and by Offbeat Magazine as a bandleader “for whom no style or emotion is off limits,” Nabipoor has captivated audiences at festivals from the French Quarter to Chicago. His debut album In Lieu of Tears is a bold landmark in American jazz. In the intimate setting of the Black Box, Cyrus Nabipoor delivers exactly what jazz promises at its best: surprise, soul, and something you’ll never forget.
Washington Center Black Box
Table: $53-$55, Chair: $39-$41
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 26 Mar 2027
Event Supported By
Washington Center for the Performing Arts
3607538586
boxoffice@washingtoncenter.org
Artist Group Info
Cyrus Nabipoor
Washington Center Black Box
512 Washington Street S.E.Olympia, Washington 98501
info@washingtoncenter.org