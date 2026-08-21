Black & Loud Fest

Three stages of live music, great Jack Daniel’s cocktails, a Hip hop cypher with a live band and a Black Carpet/VIP event . Black and Loud Fest Seattle 2026 has really outdone itself this year. Co-headlining the lineup is the incredibly talented Iniko who wowed audiences in 2025 in Seattle and Portland with their unique blend of alternative R&B soul, Afro-Punk and Iniko's own signature vocals. Cameron Lavi-Jones the co-founder of Black and Loud Festival - going strong since 2022, brings the heat with his band King Youngblood who will be sharing new songs never heard before at this year’s fest. Other artists include NYC based Singer Songwriter Peter Collins and Spanish singing fusion band Making Movies. Plus the Uptown Ruler himself Cyril Neville with Omari Neville and the Fuel. Co-Founder Anthony Briscoe returns with his band Down North promising new songs, Toxic Tears, and Reji Marc & the Black Smoke Project featuring Maurice Jones Jr. The Runaway will include an army of Femme DJs spinning all evening as part of Black and Loud’s give back to the community FREE Runaway stage. Concurrently, Barboza and Neumo’s will be hopping until we drop one night only one-of-a-kind music festival.