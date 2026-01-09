- Club Listings,
- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: Latin Jazz
Bill Anschell Peru Reunion Trio at North City Bistro
- Club Listings,
- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: Latin Jazz
Bill Anschell Peru Reunion Trio at North City Bistro
Pianist Bill Anschell, bassist Chris Symer, and drummer Jeff Busch toured Peru 20 years ago, but the memories and music have stayed with them ever since. Anschell had toured Peru several times before that and began arranging traditional Peruvian melodies for his concerts both in Peru and stateside. The trio later performed in Paraguay, and Anschell expanded the repertoire to include Paraguayan music, as well as songs from Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Venezuela, and Mexico. On Saturday, they'll perform most of those arrangements, along with Anschell's originals.
North City Bistro and Wine Shop
$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
North City Bistro and Wine Shop
206-365-4447
northcitybistro@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
Bill Anschell
billanschell@mindspring.com
North City Bistro and Wine Shop
1520 NE 177th StreetShoreline, Washington 98155
206-365-4447
NorthCityBistro@yahoo.com