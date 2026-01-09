Bill Anschell Peru Reunion Trio at North City Bistro

Pianist Bill Anschell, bassist Chris Symer, and drummer Jeff Busch toured Peru 20 years ago, but the memories and music have stayed with them ever since. Anschell had toured Peru several times before that and began arranging traditional Peruvian melodies for his concerts both in Peru and stateside. The trio later performed in Paraguay, and Anschell expanded the repertoire to include Paraguayan music, as well as songs from Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Venezuela, and Mexico. On Saturday, they'll perform most of those arrangements, along with Anschell's originals.