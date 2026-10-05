Bellevue Downtown Ice Rink - November 13 - January 18

The Bellevue Downtown Ice Rink presented by Symetra returns to Bellevue Downtown Park November 13 through January 18, 2027, bringing more than nine weeks of holiday skating to Downtown Bellevue. Celebrating 29 years as a holiday tradition, the fully covered rink features more than 9,000 square feet of real ice, skyline views, free skating lessons, themed nights and on-site concessions.

New this season, Cheapskate Mondays offers $12 admission, including skate rental, on select Mondays. Open daily, including holidays. Purchase tickets and season passes at bellevueicerink.com.