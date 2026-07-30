Bellevue Chamber Chorus | Heart & Soul: The Music of Jake Runestad & Ola Gjeilo | Saturday, November 14, 2026, 7:30 pm

Bellevue Chamber Chorus' Ben Luedcke, Artistic Director presents:

Heart and Soul: The Music of Jake Runestad and Ola Gjeilo

Join us as we celebrate the "Heart and Soul" of choral music with two of the finest contemporary composers. Jake Runestad, “one of the best of the younger American composers” (Chicago Tribune), is an EMMY®-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated composer and conductor. The Bellevue Chamber Chorus presents his “The Hope of Loving," a multi-movement work for choir and string quartet. This expressive piece highlights the importance and impact of love — love shown to others and to oneself.

The albums of Norwegian composer and pianist Ola Gjeilo are some of the bestselling choral recordings world-wide. The Bellevue Chamber Chorus presents two of his foremost works for choir, piano, and string quartet: "Luminous Night of the Soul," and "Dark Night of the Soul." These pieces will transport you into a new reality with their beautiful wash of sound. A brilliant pianist himself, Gjeilo has perfected an ethereal and soulful combination of strings and piano that has surely granted him a spot in music history books for generations to come.

The Bellevue Arts Commission and 4Culture support Bellevue Chamber Chorus in part.

Event Details:

Saturday, November 14, 2026, 7:30 pm; Hope United Methodist Church, 1934 108th Ave NE, Bellevue, 98004

Sunday, November 15, 2026, 3:00 pm; Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 4400 86th Ave SE, Mercer Island, 98040

Ticket prices:

$20 for adults; $15 for seniors, teachers, and singers; $10 for students (13 and over); $5 for juniors (12 and under).

Buy tickets online at: https://events.ticketleap.com/events/bellevuechamberchorus

Multi-ticket passes and Group packages (10+) are available. Tickets can also be purchased on concert days at the door.

To order tickets, or for more information, call (425) 522-3436, or go to the chorus website at https://bellevuechamberchorus.org