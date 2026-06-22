- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Live Music: All,
- Fairs & Festivals
Bellevue Arts Fair Weekend - July 24-26
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Live Music: All,
- Fairs & Festivals
Bellevue Arts Fair Weekend - July 24-26
A weekend wrapped in culture, community and creativity. July 24-26th
Step into a lively arts celebration at the Bellevue Arts Fair Weekend, where the community comes together to explore dazzling handmade art, interactive art activities, captivating live performances, and delicious food!
Discouver hand-crafted art by over 350 artists in more than 15 mediums.
Downtown Bellevue
https://www.bellevuearts.org/
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jul 26, 2026.
Downtown Bellevue
NE 6th Street & 106th Avenue NEBellevue , Washington 98004