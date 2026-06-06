- Dance: Other,
- Classes/Workshops
Beginning Salsa Course
- Dance: Other,
- Classes/Workshops
Beginning Salsa Course
Looking for a fun way to get your body moving while meeting new people? This 4-week course is for individuals who want to increase their body awareness and balance while they learn the basic Salsa dance steps needed to get out on the dance floor. Nadine Harrell delights in teaching the elements of technique that takes dance steps from awkward to awesome!
No partner? No problem! Students will rotate so everyone has an opportunity to dance with a partner.
Ages 18 and up
Register on the Tumwater Parks and Recreation Classes website.
Tumwater Old Town Center
$55 per person for one four-week course.
Every week through Jul 27, 2026.
Monday: 07:00 PM - 07:50 PM
Monday: 07:00 PM - 07:50 PM
Artist Group Info
Nadine Harrell
nadine.instructor@clockworkdancer.com
Tumwater Old Town Center
215 N Second Ave SW,Tumwater, Washington 98512