Beginning Salsa Course

Looking for a fun way to get your body moving while meeting new people? This 4-week course is for individuals who want to increase their body awareness and balance while they learn the basic Salsa dance steps needed to get out on the dance floor. Nadine Harrell delights in teaching the elements of technique that takes dance steps from awkward to awesome!

No partner? No problem! Students will rotate so everyone has an opportunity to dance with a partner.

Ages 18 and up

Register on the Tumwater Parks and Recreation Classes website.