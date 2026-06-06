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  • Dance: Other
  • Classes/Workshops

Beginning Salsa Course

  • Dance: Other
  • Classes/Workshops

Beginning Salsa Course

Looking for a fun way to get your body moving while meeting new people? This 4-week course is for individuals who want to increase their body awareness and balance while they learn the basic Salsa dance steps needed to get out on the dance floor. Nadine Harrell delights in teaching the elements of technique that takes dance steps from awkward to awesome!

No partner? No problem! Students will rotate so everyone has an opportunity to dance with a partner.

Ages 18 and up

Register on the Tumwater Parks and Recreation Classes website.

Tumwater Old Town Center
$55 per person for one four-week course.
Every week through Jul 27, 2026.
Monday: 07:00 PM - 07:50 PM
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Nadine Harrell
nadine.instructor@clockworkdancer.com
clockworkdancer.com
Tumwater Old Town Center
215 N Second Ave SW,
Tumwater, Washington 98512