Beginning East Coast Swing Course

It don’t mean a thing if it ain’t got that swing! This 4-week course will guide you through the basics of this playful, energetic dance with tidbits of technique to help your dancing shine.

Instructor Nadine Harrell strives to help students, no matter how few or many steps they know, wow their partners with their skill. The aim of this course is to make students comfortable with the knowledge they gain so they can get out on the dance floor, and be confident enough to continue to grow their abilities. Join her and see for yourself the delights of partner dance.

Days: Mondays, August 3rd – August 24th

Time: 7:00 pm – 7:50 pm

Cost: 55.00 per person (4-week course)

Ages: 18 and up

Location: Old Town Center

215 N Second Ave SW, Tumwater, WA 98512, United States

This course is hosted through Tumwater Parks and Recreation. For more information or to register, go to the Tumwater Parks and Recreation website.