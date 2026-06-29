Inspired by Japan’s infamous batsu game (罰ゲーム, “punishment game”), four fearless comedians face off in improv challenges where failure means hilarious punishment – from shocking surprises to paintball splatters -all with the audience deciding their fate.

Hosted by Japanese TV star Brian “Bu-Chan” Walters, BATSU! blends the spectacle of Japanese variety shows with the unpredictability of American improv. If Whose Line is it Anyway? and Squid Game had a child, this would be it!

Critics agree:

• “This is truly our favorite thing we’ve ever seen, anywhere.” — Playbill

• “Hilarious, strange and kind of sick!” — Thrillist

• “Audiences roared with laughter.” — Chicago Sun-Times

• “It’s ridiculous, hilarious, sexy, gross – really, it’s addictive.” — The Wee Review

Content Advisory: BATSU! is not intended for young children. This experience contains flashing lights, haze, and simulated violence, including the use of a paintball gun. Do you dare to BATSU!?