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  • Comedy

BATSU!

  • Comedy

BATSU!

Inspired by Japan’s infamous batsu game (罰ゲーム, “punishment game”), four fearless comedians face off in improv challenges where failure means hilarious punishment – from shocking surprises to paintball splatters -all with the audience deciding their fate.

Hosted by Japanese TV star Brian “Bu-Chan” Walters, BATSU! blends the spectacle of Japanese variety shows with the unpredictability of American improv. If Whose Line is it Anyway? and Squid Game had a child, this would be it!

Critics agree:
• “This is truly our favorite thing we’ve ever seen, anywhere.” — Playbill
• “Hilarious, strange and kind of sick!” — Thrillist
• “Audiences roared with laughter.” — Chicago Sun-Times
• “It’s ridiculous, hilarious, sexy, gross – really, it’s addictive.” — The Wee Review

Content Advisory: BATSU! is not intended for young children. This experience contains flashing lights, haze, and simulated violence, including the use of a paintball gun. Do you dare to BATSU!?

Washington Center for the Performing Arts
$45-$60
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 27 Mar 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Washington Center for the Performing Arts
3607538586
boxoffice@washingtoncenter.org
https://www.washingtoncenter.org/
Washington Center for the Performing Arts
512 Washington Street S.E.
Olympia, Washington 98501
info@washingtoncenter.org
https://www.washingtoncenter.org/