- Art & Museum Exhibits
Bank of America Museums on Us Offers Free Admission Sept. 5-6th
- Art & Museum Exhibits
Bank of America Museums on Us Offers Free Admission Sept. 5-6th
From Sept. 5-6th, Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank cardholders can receive FREE general admission to select Seattle and Tacoma cultural attractions Saturday and Sunday. Bank of America believes the arts have a unique ability to connect people and communities, and help local economies thrive. Learn something new this month with a visit to a participating cultural institution, including:
Seattle Art Museum
The Museum of Flight
Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience
Tacoma Art Museum
Seattle Art Museum
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 06, 2026.
Event Supported By
Bank of America
Seattle Art Museum
1300 First AvenueSeattle, Washington 98101
206.654.3100