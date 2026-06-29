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  • Art & Museum Exhibits

Bank of America Museums on Us Offers Free Admission Sept. 5-6th

  • Art & Museum Exhibits

Bank of America Museums on Us Offers Free Admission Sept. 5-6th

From Sept. 5-6th, Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank cardholders can receive FREE general admission to select Seattle and Tacoma cultural attractions Saturday and Sunday. Bank of America believes the arts have a unique ability to connect people and communities, and help local economies thrive. Learn something new this month with a visit to a participating cultural institution, including:

Seattle Art Museum

The Museum of Flight

Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience

Tacoma Art Museum

Seattle Art Museum
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 06, 2026.

Event Supported By

Bank of America
https://about.bankofamerica.com/en/making-an-impact/museums-on-us-partners
Seattle Art Museum
1300 First Avenue
Seattle, Washington 98101
206.654.3100
https://www.seattleartmuseum.org/