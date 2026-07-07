BAINBRIDGE ISLAND SUMMER STUDIO TOUR. The 26th annual Summer Studio Tour on Bainbridge Island takes place August 7 through 9, with 44 artists on hand showcasing their work in five island studios. The Tour is known for a variety of good quality hand-crafted artwork, and the summer show includes: jewelry, mixed media, pottery, acrylics, glass, metal fountains, photography, oil paintings, watercolors, wearables, garden art, encaustics and more.

Be sure to check out all of the studios to get original art directly from the artist. Bring a friend and spend the day. Studios are open 10am to 6pm on Friday and Saturday, and 10am to 5pm on Sunday.

The Studio Tour is a free self-guided tour. For complete details including a list of studios, artists, photos, and a map, go to: www.bistudiotour.com. Brochures can be downloaded from the website.

