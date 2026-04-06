Bainbridge Island Museum of Art Block Party 2026

Sun’s out, music’s everywhere, and the block is bursting with art—the BIMA Block Party is back!

Our FREE Block Party is a jam-packed day filled with live music, good food, local vendors, a beer garden, and the kind of summer energy that makes you forget about everything else.

Five stages mean the music never stops! Wander between sets, grab something to eat, browse the market, explore our exhibitions, create at the art activity stations, or settle into the beer garden and let the afternoon wash over you. Bring the family, bring friends, make a day of it!

What to expect:

Live music across 5 stages

Local PNW vendor market

Food vendors

Art activities

Free museum admission and access to exhibitions

Beer garden

The party isn’t just at BIMA either—we mean it when we say Block Party! On the plaza outside of BIMA, you’ll also find Fletcher Bay Winery, Bainbridge Brewing, Agate Restaurant, KiDiMu, and Bluehouse Interior all open for you to check out. There’s truly something pulling you in every direction during the Block Party—even up the street (Ravine Lane) at Rockin’ Ruby’s Records, who are joining the party with their own special stage and musical roster for the day!

Free admission. All are welcome. Come join the vibes!