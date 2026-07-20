Artist Talk: Suspended Selves by NAKISA

Join METHOD Gallery for the closing reception of Suspended Selves, featuring an intimate, unscripted conversation between artist Nakisa and Seattle-based new media artist Sadaf Sadri (UW DXARTS).

Bringing Sadri’s research into systemic interruption, AI, and mechatronics into direct dialogue with Nakisa’s immersive spatial intervention, this talk explores the unexpected intersections of identity, power, and physical space. Rather than a formal lecture, the event invites attendees into a live, fluid exchange between two visionary practitioners before the exhibition comes down. Come for the conversation, stay for the closing reception, and experience the installation one final time.