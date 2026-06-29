- Art & Museum Exhibits
Art Exhibit: Watercolor paintings of a floral world at the Elisabeth Miller Library
- Art & Museum Exhibits
Art Exhibit: Watercolor paintings of a floral world at the Elisabeth Miller Library
Open Mondays 12-8PM, Tuesdays-Fridays 9AM-5PM
Free entrance.
Flowers and leaves come and go throughout the seasons, and I am fascinated by the richness and abundance I encounter as I walk around my neighborhood, in botanical gardens or my garden. With watercolor paintings I desire to keep the beauty I captured around me and share it with others.
I started this collection self-taught, but I am now a member of the American Society of botanical Artists.
Overall, this exhibit is an invitation to look at nature and bring respect to this magnificent world that gives us so much in return.
Watercolor paintings of a floral world
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 2 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Brigitte De Wever
917-670-8270
brigittedewever@aol.com
Artist Group Info
Brigitte De Wever
brigittedewever@aol.com
Watercolor paintings of a floral world
Elisabeth Miller Library, 3501 NE 41st StreetSeattle, Washington 98195
206-543-0415
brigittedewever@aol.com