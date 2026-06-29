Art Exhibit: Watercolor paintings of a floral world at the Elisabeth Miller Library

Open Mondays 12-8PM, Tuesdays-Fridays 9AM-5PM

Free entrance.

Flowers and leaves come and go throughout the seasons, and I am fascinated by the richness and abundance I encounter as I walk around my neighborhood, in botanical gardens or my garden. With watercolor paintings I desire to keep the beauty I captured around me and share it with others.

I started this collection self-taught, but I am now a member of the American Society of botanical Artists.

Overall, this exhibit is an invitation to look at nature and bring respect to this magnificent world that gives us so much in return.