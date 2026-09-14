Anderson Island Apple Squeeze and Silent Auction

This is an annual tradition where we squeeze apples from our historic farm and make delicious cider. This year we're having a special silent auction in addition to the Apple Squeeze. We're selling some of the original Riviera Community Club street signs, a large vintage sign from when the RIV sold lots, 1940's jelly "drinking" jars in its original shipping box AND a 1948 highly collectible Western Flyer bicycle plus some other vintage memorabilia. All proceeds benefit our Anderson Island Historical society.