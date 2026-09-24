An Evening with Metta Quintet: 100th Anniversary of John Coltrane on October 7

2026 marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of the visionary saxophonist John Coltrane. In commemoration, join New York City’s acclaimed METTA QUINTET for a powerful musical journey celebrating one of the most influential and trailblazing figures in jazz history. Through dynamic performances, compelling storytelling, and fresh artistic perspectives, this unforgettable evening explores the groundbreaking music, enduring legacy, and cultural impact of an artist who forever changed the course of American music.

Known for its adventurous spirit and exceptional musicianship, METTA QUINTET brings together some of today's most creative and accomplished jazz artists. The ensemble's collective curiosity and innovative approach have earned national acclaim for performances that honor jazz traditions while boldly pushing them forward.

Whether you're a lifelong jazz fan or a brand-new listener, this celebration of John Coltrane promises an evening of extraordinary artistry and inspiration.