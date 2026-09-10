- Classes/Workshops,
- Live Music: All
Allen & Heath Clinic and Demo
- Classes/Workshops,
- Live Music: All
Allen & Heath Clinic and Demo
Join members of our professional AVL company as well as representatives from Allen & Heath and Brownestone for live, hands-on training and Q&A.
Come and learn all about how Allen & Heath AND Ted Brown Music’s AVL division can elevate your sound support systems at this FREE event.
Where:
Ted Brown Music Tacoma
When:
Saturday, September 26th - 11am
Ted Brown Music Tacoma
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Ted Brown Music
8005628938
ted@tedbrownmusic.com
Ted Brown Music Tacoma
6228 Tacoma Mall BlvdTacoma, Washington 98409
(800) 562-8938
marketing@tedbrownmusic.com