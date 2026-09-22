- Kids & Family,
- Outdoor/Nature Event,
- Holiday event
All Hallows at Lakewold Gardens: Creepy Creatures
- Kids & Family,
- Outdoor/Nature Event,
- Holiday event
All Hallows at Lakewold Gardens: Creepy Creatures
Encounter Creepy and Curious Creatures at Lakewold Gardens’ All Hallows: Creepy Creatures!
Saturdays and Sundays, October 17-18 and 45-25, 6-9 p.m.
Lakewold Gardens once again embraces the spooky fun of the Halloween season at its annual All Hallows Festival. Wander the eerily lit gardens and search for sculptures of nature's strange creatures hidden among the trees and foliage. Then step into the Wagner House field research station for up-close examination of the creepy creatures through taxidermy, microscopes and a science experiment. Mysterious crafts, activities, treats, prizes and a haunted vendor fair will bewitch and delight curious investigators of all ages. Costumes are strongly encouraged.
Lakewold Gardens
$10-$20
Every 2 weeks through Oct 25, 2026.
Saturday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Event Supported By
Lakewold Gardens
253-584-4106
contactus@lakewoldgardens.org
Lakewold Gardens
12317 Gravelly Lake Drive SouthwestLakewood, Washington 98499
253-584-4106
contactus@lakewoldgardens.org