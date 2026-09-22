All Hallows at Lakewold Gardens: Creepy Creatures

Encounter Creepy and Curious Creatures at Lakewold Gardens’ All Hallows: Creepy Creatures!

Saturdays and Sundays, October 17-18 and 45-25, 6-9 p.m.

Lakewold Gardens once again embraces the spooky fun of the Halloween season at its annual All Hallows Festival. Wander the eerily lit gardens and search for sculptures of nature's strange creatures hidden among the trees and foliage. Then step into the Wagner House field research station for up-close examination of the creepy creatures through taxidermy, microscopes and a science experiment. Mysterious crafts, activities, treats, prizes and a haunted vendor fair will bewitch and delight curious investigators of all ages. Costumes are strongly encouraged.

