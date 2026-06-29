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  • Theater

Alex Tatarsky: Sad Boys in Harpy Land

  • Theater

Alex Tatarsky: Sad Boys in Harpy Land

In this unhinged solo performance, self-proclaimed “experimental clown artist” Alex Tatarsky ushers audiences through an absurdist hellscape of the mind. Equal parts sad clown, demented cabaret, and extended crisis of meaning, Sad Boys in Harpy Land confronts anguish through humor in a spiraling narrative of artmaking and despair.

Through a series of existential vignettes, Tatarsky fuses autobiographical bones of their own story onto those of equally tormented protagonists from sources including Goethe, Dante, Amiri Baraka, Helen Adams, and Seinfeld. A coming-apart coming-of-age story, Tatarsky presents a highly calibrated mess in a tour-de-farce performance that challenges the idea of individual malady, and instead embraces the turbulent maze of shared struggle.

On the Boards
$24.50-$44.50
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Nov 14, 2026.
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Event Supported By

On the Boards
2062179886
communications@ontheboards.org
https://ontheboards.org/

Artist Group Info

Alex Tatarsky
On the Boards
100 W Roy St
Seattle, Washington 98119
2062179886
communications@ontheboards.org
https://ontheboards.org/