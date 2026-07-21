Every Weekend in August

Historic Downtown Issaquah transforms into a lively pedestrian playground every weekend in August! Explore car-free Front Street with live music, outdoor dining, local shopping, pop-up experiences, and activities for all ages.

Front Street closed: Saturday, 8 a.m. – Sunday, 10 p.m.

Programming: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. – varies

Outdoor dining & sidewalk shopping

Live music & family-friendly fun

Pop-up experiences & community activities

Free to attend

Experience downtown in a whole new way!

Al Fresco on Front Kicks Off with a Weekend of Play August 1–2

Bubbles, Mini Golf and Foam Fun

Get ready to get a little silly, a little sudsy, and have a whole lot of fun. Al Fresco on Front kicks with a weekend packed with family-friendly activities that turn Historic Downtown Issaquah into one giant playground.

Challenge your family to a game of ping pong, or grab a board or yard game and make your own fun. Then, things get bubbly!

The magic of bubbles takes over downtown on Sunday, Aug. 2, from noon to 2 p.m., while Foam Fun takes over from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Get ready to run, play, and make a splash in a mountain of foam. Finally, try a little friendly competition on the mini golf course Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Times may vary, so keep checking back for more updates!