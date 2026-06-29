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  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Jazz

Ahamefule J. Oluo

  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Jazz

Ahamefule J. Oluo

Multi-instrumentalist, composer, writer, comedian, performer Ahamefule J. Oluo’s oeuvre is expansive. After five years in the making, they celebrate the album release of Where Time Does Not Ache (2026, Oak Head Records) in an epic and intimate performance convening a Seattle all-star ensemble: D’Vonne Lewis (drums), Marina Christopher (bass), Josh Rawlings (keys), Izaak Mills (woodwinds), Skerik (saxophone), okanomodé (vocals), and Oluo (trumpet). Oluo is the creator of the acclaimed works Now I’m Fine and Susan, and filmmaker of Thin Skin. Jazz fans will know Oluo through his trumpet playing and as a founding member of the Stranger Genius Award-winning experimental quartet Industrial Revelation.

Black & Tan Hall
$44 for Adult Priced Tickets (includes fees); Discounts available for Seniors, Members, Military, &amp; Students
07:30 PM - 12:00 AM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Earshot Jazz
https://www.earshot.org/
Black & Tan Hall
5608 Rainier Ave S.
Seattle, Washington 98118
(206) 327-9466
artsandculture@blackandtanhall.com
https://www.blackandtanhall.com/events