Acrobatic Conundrum presents Vol. 10: Trustfall (a quirky circus cabaret)

Seattle’s circus company is back with the tenth installment of their quirky cabaret series, spotlighting group synergy with aerial, acrobatics, and theatrical absurdity. Terry Crane and a band of nomadic circus performers take to the outdoor stage to present acts that will surprise, delight, and awe. In a time of growing isolation and ill-ease about the future, Conundrum invites you to join the circus for a theatrical ritual of renewal and hope. A half score of daring acrobats trip the light fantastic, dancing horizontally, stacking themselves precariously to the skies, and spinning with eye popping velocity. Acrobatic Conundrum presents a cabaret exploring community, interdependence, and care. Through acrobatics and aerial movement the show asks a question at the heart of every community: who's got me? For anyone who has ever wished, quietly or loudly, for someone to break their fall. Don’t miss the tenth installment of Acrobatic Conundrum’s ensemble cabaret this summer!

Appropriate for all ages. 60 minutes, no intermission.

Featuring aerial (straps & fabric & rope), partner acrobatics, slackrope, handbalancing, hula hoop manipulation & clownery.