A Crack in Everything: Leonard Cohen’s Zen Life

Submission

Leonard Cohen practiced Zen for decades, and lived as a monastic for a few years. In this talk, Koshin Chris Cain, who practiced alongside Cohen during his monastic period, uses his songs to reveal the shape of a Zen life: losing yourself, finding your way to your true home, and returning to a broken and beautiful world.

High Point Library – West Seattle

3411 SW Raymond St, Seattle, WA 98126

Schedule:

5:45 – Doors open

6:00 – Talk starts

6:45 – Q&A

7:10 – Post-event mingling

7:30 – Close

This is a casual event hosted by the Puget Sound Zen Center, welcoming to anyone completely new to Zen, seasoned practitioners, or simply those curious about Leonard Cohen’s Zen life. The event will be interactive with music and photos, Q&A, and time for discussion afterwards. This event is also free to attend. Please feel welcome to bring friends and family!

No need to register, simply show up! We have a large max capacity (78).

Puget Sound Zen Center

Email:

programs@pszc.org